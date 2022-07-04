Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $131.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,826. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

