The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) PT Lowered to CHF 258 at Societe Generale

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from CHF 290 to CHF 258 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SWGAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.50.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

About The Swatch Group (Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.