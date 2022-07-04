The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in June

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 638.0 days.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $66.00.

The Swatch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

