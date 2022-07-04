The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $256.52 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

