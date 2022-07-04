The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $28.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

