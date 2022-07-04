TerraCredit Hits Market Cap of $360,577.46 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

