TenUp (TUP) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $661,588.01 and approximately $32,417.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00140587 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000863 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,050,629 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.