TD Securities Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$55.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.43.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$34.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.24. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 2.0200001 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

