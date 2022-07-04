Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.29%.

About Taitron Components (Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.