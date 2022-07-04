Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after buying an additional 88,250 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 553.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 909,144 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,277,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,874,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 245,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWNI remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 290,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

