T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.76. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.