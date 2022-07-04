Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $57.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SNV stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 50,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

