SYNC Network Trading Down 8.9% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $982,916.76 and approximately $1,039.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,122,086 coins and its circulating supply is 117,683,345 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

