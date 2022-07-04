SYM FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,097 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

