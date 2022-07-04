StockNews.com Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.