StockNews.com Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.00.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.72 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
