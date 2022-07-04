StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

