StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C&F Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

