StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NEON opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. Neonode has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $68.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.40.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

