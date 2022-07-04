StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

THM stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.69. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

