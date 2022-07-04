StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GHM opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.75. Graham has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 107.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Graham by 49.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graham by 27.0% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Graham by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

