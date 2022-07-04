StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 million, a P/E ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.