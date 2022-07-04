StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $131.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

