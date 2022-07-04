StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.99. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

