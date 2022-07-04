Stifel Nicolaus Raises Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$13.25

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ZPTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.93.
Surge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
