Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Stellar AfricaGold has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Stellar AfricaGold alerts:

About Stellar AfricaGold (Get Rating)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property comprising 4 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 231.4 hectares located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; and a 100% interest in the Priko and Zenoula permits covering an area of approximately 770 square kilometers located in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.