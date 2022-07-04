Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of Stellar AfricaGold stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Stellar AfricaGold has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.
