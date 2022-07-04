Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 33,255 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.