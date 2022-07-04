Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 675,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 33,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

