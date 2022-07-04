Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 780 at Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 780 ($9.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 800 ($9.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.20) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.47) to GBX 730 ($8.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 710 ($8.71).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 613 ($7.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.96. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 641 ($7.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 589.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 535.71.

In related news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,458.23). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.89), for a total value of £58,448 ($71,706.54).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

