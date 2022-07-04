STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.44 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.