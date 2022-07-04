Stacks (STX) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

Stacks (STX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $504.99 million and $5.04 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,419,588 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

