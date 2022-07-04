Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £132 ($161.94) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a £135.90 ($166.73) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a £105 ($128.82) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a £131.20 ($160.96) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £126.03 ($154.61).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX stock opened at £103.60 ($127.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of £121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 9,008 ($110.51) and a 52 week high of £172.25 ($211.32).

In related news, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £125 ($153.36) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($242,301.56). Also, insider Nimesh Patel acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($113.85) per share, for a total transaction of £64,960 ($79,695.74).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.