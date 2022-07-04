SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.54. 1,229,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,485,866. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

