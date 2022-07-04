SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Achieves $19,892.59

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $19,892.59 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000474 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,400,240 coins and its circulating supply is 11,504,093 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

