SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Raised by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. SouthState comprises about 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,777,000 after acquiring an additional 62,332 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,113,000 after acquiring an additional 453,745 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,427. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

