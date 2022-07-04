Southern (NYSE:SO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of SO opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 28.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

