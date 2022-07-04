SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 6th

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 6th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE SOS opened at $0.17 on Monday. SOS has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Get SOS alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in SOS by 3,593.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,254,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,466 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SOS during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.