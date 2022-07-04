Societe Generale Trims Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price to GBX 2,142

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Societe Generale from GBX 2,300 ($28.22) to GBX 2,142 ($26.28) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,850 ($22.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.97) to GBX 1,950 ($23.92) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux cut shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.24) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,845 ($22.64) to GBX 1,848 ($22.67) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,727.39.
Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.
Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
