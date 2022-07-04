SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.50 to C$32.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$27.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$26.32 and a 12-month high of C$33.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

