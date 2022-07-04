Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.36.

SPG stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

