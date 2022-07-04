Short Interest in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Expands By 38.3%

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NIE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.85. 23,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,437. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $32.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIE. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

