Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Decreases By 36.1%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,332. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.
