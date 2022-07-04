Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Decreases By 36.1%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,332. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

About Suntory Beverage & Food (Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.