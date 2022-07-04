Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Drops By 32.7%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of ORZCF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.43.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
