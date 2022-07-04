Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Decreases By 21.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.
NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,134. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87.
