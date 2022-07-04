Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Increases By 37.2%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 358.3 days.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$12.50 during midday trading on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

CROMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

