Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Grows By 25.0%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BWLLY stock remained flat at $$7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

