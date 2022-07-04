Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Declines By 35.7%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BCEKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BCEKF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,962. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

