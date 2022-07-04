Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Decreases By 28.3%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Monday. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,726. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

