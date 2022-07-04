Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shopify to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shopify from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.73.

Shopify stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.28 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after buying an additional 906,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

