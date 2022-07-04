Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Sherritt International stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHERF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

