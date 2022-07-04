Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) PT Lowered to GBX 654 at Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 725 ($8.89) to GBX 654 ($8.02) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 647.33 ($7.94).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.44) on Friday. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 668.50 ($8.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 574.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 593.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, insider Simon J. Quayle purchased 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($511,049.83).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

